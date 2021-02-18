Iran, Japan Defence Ministers Discuss Closer Cooperation

Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi have held talks in a virtual meeting.

During their Wednesday talks, the two sides stressed the need to expand and deepen mutual cooperation.

They also discussed bilateral issues as well as regional and international security.

General Hatami congratulated Nobuo Kishi on his appointment as Japan’s defence minister.

The Iranian defence chief further touched upon the long history of relations between Tehran and Tokyo, and highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in the defence sector.