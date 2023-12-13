Iran says Israel’s treatment of Palestinian captives reminder of Daesh

“The inhumane conduct of the Zionist regime vis-à-vis Palestinian citizens held captive in the Gaza Strip is an example of the Daseh-like nature of this regime,” said Amirabdollahian during a high-profile United Nations meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The comments come days after videos released on the internet showed dozens of Palestinians being stripped and abused by Israeli soldiers in a camp in northern Gaza.

The detained Palestinians, among them journalists, were forced to kneel on the ground while being searched and questioned by the Israeli guards.

Israeli regime authorities first denied the authenticity of the video but later admitted they had wrongly arrested many of those people on suspicion of being members of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Amirabdollahian stated during the UN meeting in Geneva, which was attended by top diplomats from the West Asia region, that there was no doubt that the Israeli actions in Gaza in the past two months were blatant examples of war crimes and genocide.

He warned that the conflict would spread to other parts of the region if there is no immediate action to halt “the savage attacks by the apartheid regime of Israel” towards the people in Gaza.

Nearly 18,500 people have been killed in Gaza as a result of the Israeli attacks that started on October 7, the day on which Hamas launched a major operation into the occupied territories near Gaza, killing some 1,200 Israeli settlers and military forces.