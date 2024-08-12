Iran says Israel’s terror actions expanded scope of Gaza war

Bagheri underlined the need for strengthening and expanding strategic ties between the two countries in order to implement the 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and continue consultations over regional and international issues.

Referring to the Zionist regime’s brutal attack on Al-Tabin School of Gaza and its killing of dozens of homeless civilians, the Iranian acting foreign minister thanked the Chinese government for condemning the act.

He said the murderous and terrorist acts of the usurping Zionist regime against Yemen, Lebanon and, especially, the terrorist attack in Tehran have increased the scope of tensions and war beyond the occupied Palestinian territories and this has led to the violation of regional and international stability and security.

Bagheri stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has an inherent and legitimate right to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty against the Zionist regime’s aggression.

He then underscored the necessity of continuing interactions and consultations between Tehran and Beijing and also the need for them to continue condemning and countering the aggressive and murderous acts of the Zionist regime.

During the phone conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underlined the important and influential role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the West Asian region and pointed to the strategic relations between the two countries.

He said Iran is one of the most important and powerful countries in the region, and China and Iran are strategic partners of each other.

Wang noted that China always views relations with Iran from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to cooperate with the new administration in Tehran in order to continue boosting bilateral ties in line with common interests.

The top Chinese diplomat went on to say that his country wants to advance practical cooperation with Iran in all spheres and press ahead with the comprehensive cooperation partnership agreement with Tehran.

Wang also described the recent attack of the Zionist regime on Al-Tabin School in Gaza as shocking. He emphasized that world countries agree more than ever on the need to establish an independent Palestinian state.

Wang referred to the role of Iran and China in establishing and supporting regional stability and security, saying Beijing categorically condemns the recent terrorist attack in Tehran and believes that this act is a serious violation of fundamental principles of international law and an attack on Iran’s sovereignty and honor that directly harms the ceasefire process in Gaza and undermines the stability and security of the region.

Wang added China understands the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard.

He also underscored the need for the international community to make efforts to stop the hostilities and provide the necessary conditions for establishing a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza.

He noted that China supports Iran’s legal efforts to defend its sovereignty, security and national dignity and is willing to maintain close communications with Iran in order to preserve peace and stability in the region.