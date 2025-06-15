Iran blames Israel, US for escalation, warns against expanding conflict in Persian Gulf

Araghchi stated that the Israeli attack on Iranian facilities occurred while Tehran was engaged in negotiations with the United States. “This strike came during ongoing talks. Israel has again shown it does not recognize any limits in violating international law,” he said.

He added that Israel had crossed a new line by targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, a move he described as a clear breach of international norms. “The UN Security Council’s silence is regrettable,” he noted, while thanking countries that condemned the Israeli strike.

He criticized certain Western governments that, instead of condemning the aggression, blamed Iran.

Araghchi emphasized that any attempt to drag the conflict into the Persian Gulf would be a “grave strategic mistake.” Referring to Israel’s recent attacks on Iran’s oil infrastructure, including the Tehran refinery and sites in Asaluyeh, he said Iran was forced to retaliate with strikes on both military and economic targets in the Israeli-occupied territories.

“The Persian Gulf is an extremely sensitive and complex region. Any military escalation here could engulf not only the Middle East but the entire world,” he warned.

Araghchi presented “documented evidence” of American logistical and intelligence support for the Israeli strikes.

He said Iran had carefully monitored the situation and possessed multiple indications of U.S. involvement through regional bases.

“More importantly,” Araghchi added, “the US president has publicly admitted in tweets and interviews that these attacks would not have been possible without American equipment and that further operations are planned.”

Despite escalating tensions, Araghchi stressed that Iran does not seek broader conflict. “Our responses have been limited to Israeli territory and focused on military and, recently, economic targets in response to their escalation. We do not want a regional war, unless it is forced upon us.”

He reiterated that Iran would continue to defend itself with strength, stating: “If the aggression stops, so will our response.”

The foreign minister also ssid Israel is trying to sabotage nuclear negotiations over the years. “Every time we approached meaningful diplomatic progress, Israel interfered, through sabotage, assassinations, or military attacks. When we were negotiating in Vienna, they bombed the power system at Natanz, damaging several centrifuges.”

He noted that in response, Iran ramped up uranium enrichment to 60% and upgraded its centrifuge systems.