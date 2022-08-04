Iran intelligence forces arrest 10 Israel-tied Daesh elements, foil terror attacks

In a statement released on Thursday, the ministry said the Takfiri-Zionist terrorists of Daesh had been arrested in the course of the past three days before they could launch their attacks.

It said the Israeli regime, “having suffered a great setback last week by failing to blow up a sensitive site” in Iran, attempted to use “Takfiri-Daesh teams” to carry out terrorist operations targeting mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussein.

The terrorists had been under watch by Iranian intelligence forces from the points of entry into Iran, namely Iraq and Turkey, and were detained in two western and southern regions of the country, the statement added.

The Intelligence Ministry warned the Israeli regime, “the Takfiri-Daesh proxies, and terrorist separatists” that their abortive attempt would face a “crushing response” from the Iranian intelligence forces.

All the explosives, communication devices, and weapons that the terrorists were carrying with them had been confiscated, said the statement, adding that two Iranian forces were injured as the terrorists opened fire on them during the arrest operation.