Iran lashes out at Israel for strike on Evin prison hospital, urges accountability

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said Saturday that new evidence continues to emerge in the aftermath of recent Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, revealing “horrific dimensions” of war crimes by Israel during the 12-day military escalation supported by the US.

In a post shared on the social platform X, Baqaei published footage that showed the attack on Evin Prison’s hospital, where families of inmates had gathered for visits.

According to Baqaei, 79 people, including family members, staff, and bystanders, were killed after being trapped under rubble and burned in the bombing.

“No person of conscience can remain silent in the face of such blatant violations of international humanitarian law,” Baqaei wrote.

He emphasized that Israel must be “firmly condemned” and held responsible for “heinous crimes” committed against Iranian civilians.

The strike on Evin Prison added to a series of deadly incidents during the Israeli aggression that started on June 13, and at one point with the open involvement of the US, which targeted both military and civilian infrastructure.