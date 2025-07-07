Iran’s Islamic Propagation Organization denies offering bounty on Trump

The organization’s head of public relations Ali Moradkhani said on X, “With all due respect to the anti-arrogance sentiments of the dear people of Iran and their heartfelt wish to hear news of the death of General Qassem Soleimani’s killer, we must make it clear that the Islamic Propagation Organization has no program or plan involving a bounty or similar action as circulating online”.

Moradkhani added that remarks made by the director general of the West Azarbaijan provincial office were not reflective of the organization’s national stance.

“His comments refer to decisions made by local grassroots groups in the province, not by the organization itself”, he stressed.

Earlier, Mr. Emami, head of the Islamic Propagation Organization in West Azarbaijan Province, had declared whoever brings the head of Trump, he will be offered a reward of 100 billion tomans.

Iranians including clerics became highly angry after Trump insulted Iran’s Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei during the Zionist regime’s war on Iran and he, along with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threatened to kill the leader.

Following the threat, two Shia religious authorities in Iran issued a fatwa, warning that anyone, be it Trump or Netanyahu, attempting to murder Ayatollah Khamenei as a Shia Marja’a (source of emulation) is mohareb (someone waging war against God), and being a mohareb is punishable by death.