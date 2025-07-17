IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran’s intel. minister: Zionist regime must face internal offensive strategy

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib

Iran’s Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib stated that the Zionist regime must now confront an “offensive strategy from within,” following recent security and military developments.

Khatib emphasized that, just as Iran’s precision missile strikes forced the enemy to halt its aggression, the country’s intelligence and security apparatuses are actively working to neutralize hostile threats.

“In recent days, the Zionist regime has been compelled to conduct internal assessments and justify its vulnerabilities in the face of intelligence penetration,” Khatib said, suggesting that Iranian intelligence efforts have exposed critical weaknesses within Israel.

He stressed that, despite plots by adversaries aimed at the downfall of the Islamic Republic, Iran maintained complete internal security throughout the recent 12-day conflict.

Addressing concerns about the threat of drones and micro-UAVs, Khatib explained that such issues fall under military and air defense jurisdiction.

“Our armed forces and air defense systems are fully engaged in tackling these threats with appropriate countermeasures,” he said.

