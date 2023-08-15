Iran displays indigenous military equipment at Russian Military Expo

A range of advanced Russian armaments, many of which have already been tested in the battlefield during the Ukraine war, have been showcased at the ARMY-2023 military expo, held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow.

The military-technical forum opened on August 14 and will run until August 20.

Iran has also taken part in the event by displaying its homegrown weapons.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu paid a visit to the pavilion of Iran at the expo on Monday.

The Iranian Defense Ministry has put various products on display at the expo, including Balaban guided bomb, Qaem bomb, as well as Sadid, Almas, Toofan and Ababil missiles.

Ababil is a ground-to-ground ballistic missile that is equipped with an optical seeker and can hit even naval targets in a range of 86 kilometers.

Iran has also showcased the replicas of homegrown drones such as Mojajer-6, Karrar, Arash-2, and Shahed-129, Saba-248 helicopter, Yasin training jet, Zolfaqar missile-launching speedboat, and Fateh submarine.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has also put on display a number of arms such as Zuhair ballistic missile, Sepehr-813 radar, Khordad 3rd air defense system, and Shahed-129 and Shahed-133 drones.

Iran has for the first time showcased a replica of its ‘Tactical Sayayd’ air defense system in a foreign exhibition.

Unveiling the Iranian missile system in an exhibition abroad signifies that it has successfully passed all tests and has become operational in Iran.

The forum’s scientific and business program will include over 300 events to focus on the development of Russia’s armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation.