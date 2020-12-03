Iran Inaugurates 25 Electricity Projects in Single Day

Iran’s energy minister has inaugurated more than two dozen electricity projects worth nearly IRR 60 trillion in several Iranian provinces in a single day.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Thursday, Reza Ardakanian noted thermal power stations with an overall electricity generation capacity of 2,500 megawatts become operational annually during the tenure President Hassan Rouhani’s administration.

He added that a total of 20,000 megawatts of electricity will have been added to the country’s electricity output capacity by September 2021, which marks the end of eight years of President Rouhani in office.

He said although Iran is targeted by an economic war, national power generation capacity has been on the rise each year.

The minister noted that a wind-powered turbine also comes on line in southeastern Iran which will meet part of the region’s electricity needs.