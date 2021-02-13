Iran in Talks with China, India to Buy More COVID-19 Vaccines: Official

A senior Iranian official says the country is in talks with China and India to purchase coronavirus vaccines.

Chief of Staff of the President’s Office Mahmoud Vaezi said the move will complete Iran’s repertoire of COVID-19 vaccines.

“I think with these measures, our basket of vaccines will be complete and we will have all of them before the Persian New Year,” he said.

Vaezi added Iran is currently scheduled to import one million doses of coronavirus vaccines from Russia.

“In the next phase, more vaccines will be imported from Russia,” he added.

Iran has purchased 2 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccine, the first batch of which arrived on February 4 and the second batch on February 13.

The country has also purchased 4.2 million doses of vaccine from COVAX, which will be delivered to the country in the coming weeks.