Iran not to yield to illogical demands: President Pezeshkian to Macron

During a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, Pezeshkian asserted that the belief that the Islamic Republic would yield to illogical demands and double standards under pressure, or negotiate while the Zionist regime continues its attacks, is a miscalculation.

The president highlighted that he assumed office with a commitment to national consensus in Iran and fostering international relations, yet noted that the Zionist regime assassinated Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on his inaugural day.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Pezeshkian reiterated that the Islamic Republic has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons, as this is contrary to its religious principles and the decree of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. He stated that Iran has consistently sought understanding and agreements through dialogue. Unfortunately, he lamented, global powers have frequently opted to accept the misleading narratives propagated by the Zionist regime, which seeks to destabilize the region.

Pezeshkian further stated that while Iran does not seek war or bloodshed, it will respond decisively to any threats. He stressed that the Islamic Republic has always preferred to resolve issues through diplomatic means.

He pointed out that the United States has consistently indicated that the Zionist regime would not act aggressively without their coordination and approval. Therefore, it is evident that the current attacks on Iran are also conducted with the backing of the United States, which possesses the power to restrain this regime if it chooses to do so, he added.

In response, President Macron expressed France’s readiness to play a more active role in resolving the nuclear issue. He clarified that France was not informed about Israel’s plans to attack Iran and did not participate in this respect. Macron expressed hope that recent developments would not adversely affect the cooperation and relationship between Iran and France.

Additionally, he reaffirmed France’s firm stance against Israel’s attacks on Gaza and its commitment to maintaining this position.