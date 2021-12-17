Sunday, December 19, 2021
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomyFinanceTransportationSelected

Iran, Hungary ink MOU on economic cooperation

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran and Hungary have signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral economic cooperation.

The MOU was signed during the second meeting of Iran-Hungary joint economic cooperation commission in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi and visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Tehran on Thursday.

The Iranian minister said on the sidelines of the commission that the two sides discussed cooperation in the fields of water treatment, seeds, power plants, animal feed, construction materials, and joint investment opportunities.

Khandouzi said the volume of bilateral trade currently stands at about $40 million which he said is low.

He added that a customs agreement was signed between Iran and Hungary on Thursday, describing it as a positive step towards the expansion of economic relations.
Khandouzi said his Hungarian counterpart promised to deal with problems facing Iranian businessmen who want to transit goods through Hungarian territory.

The Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade referred to the existing capacities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of construction materials, agriculture and health.

Szijjarto described the negotiations during the second economic commission as successful adding that Hungarian economic agents have identified good capacities in Iran to expand cooperation.

Previous articleChina supports Iran’s positions during Vienna talks
Next articleIranian negotiator says Vienna talks made good progress

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks