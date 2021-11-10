Iran: Hundreds of thousands of Covid vaccine shots administered

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday 761,109 more Covid vaccine shots have been administered in Iran over the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have received the first dose is 55,484,337. Meanwhile, 40,829,657 people have received the second dose. Authorities put the number of booster shots- the third injection- administered to people at 268,638.

Healthcare staff and ordinary people are both receiving the booster shots.

Officials say Covid has killed 135 people in Iran over the past day. The total death toll, since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, stands at 127,686.

The high rate of vaccination in Iran has kept down the number of new deaths, infections and hospitalizations. Officials are urging all unvaccinated citizens to get their jabs at vaccination centers which are not crowded given that most people have been fully inoculated.

They say people should not relax health protocols because that could cause another wave of the pandemic in Iran. There has been no change in the number of red cities in terms of risk from Covid compared to the past couple of days. Now, 33 cities in Iran are marked red, which is the highest level of risk from the disease. Meanwhile, 95 cities are orange, 220 yellow and 100 blue.