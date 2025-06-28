Iran holds massive funeral for martyrs of Israeli-US strikes

The ceremony, which began at 8:00 am in Enqelab Square and continued toward Azadi Square, drew tens of thousands of mourners.

Chants of “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” echoed through the streets as grieving citizens marched alongside coffins draped in Iranian flags.

Among those laid to rest were senior military leaders, nuclear scientists, civilians, and children.

Notably, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s second-highest military commander, was buried with his wife and daughter, a journalist, all martyred in a targeted Israeli strike in Tehran.

Nuclear physicist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and his wife were also among the victims.

The funeral honored the memory of IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, martyred on the first day of the aggression, along with over 30 other senior commanders.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei were among the officials attending the ceremony.

Officials report over 600 Iranians, most of them civilians, were martyred in the attacks. Four children were among the 60 buried during Saturday’s procession.