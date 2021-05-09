Iran Has Four Red Lines in Vienna Talks: Speaker

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says the country’s nuclear negotiators must consider four red lines in the ongoing talks, in Vienna, to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran’s first red line is the removal of all sanctions, including those mentioned in the JCPOA and those enforced by Donald Trump, Qalibaf was quoted as saying in a closed session of the Parliament on Sunday.

According to Alireza Salimi, a member of the Parliament’s presiding board, Qalibaf said verification of the removal of the US sanctions is the second red line.

The third red line, Qalibaf said, is the issue of negotiation with the US. “Before the removal of all sanctions, we shouldn’t hold any negotiation with the US.”

The Parliament Speaker said the fourth red line is the law passed by the lawmakers regarding the nuclear program, which must be enforced by the government in the negotiations.