Iran has fired 370 ballistic missiles since Friday: Israel

By IFP Media Wire

Iran has fired 370 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel over four days of conflict, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced in a statement.

By Monday morning, 24 people had been killed in Israel and 592 others had been wounded, with 10 of those in serious condition, the statement read.

The projectiles successfully struck 30 sites in Israel.

In Iran, at least 224 people have been killed since hostilities began Friday, the country’s health ministry reported Sunday, as cited by Iranian state media.

Tehran started its retaliatory operation — dubbed Operation True Promise III — on Friday evening, hours after the Israeli regime, backed by the United States, carried out a large-scale military aggression on multiple locations inside Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, military infrastructure, and residential buildings in Tehran and other cities.

