Iran halts all flights nationwide amid aftermath of Israeli strikes 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has suspended all domestic and international flights across the country until further notice following deadly Israeli airstrikes that struck military and civilian sites early Friday. 

The Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company announced the nationwide shutdown in coordination with the Civil Aviation Organization, citing the need to “ensure passenger safety.”

The closure applies to all airports and was made public through an emergency notice issued Friday morning.

The strikes, which hit Tehran and multiple provinces, resulted in the deaths of several senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei vowed that Israel “will face a harsh punishment.”

Meanwhile, the National Crisis Management Center urged the public to remain calm, avoid unnecessary travel, and refrain from spreading unverified information online, stressing that “national psychological security must be prioritized.”

