Iran govt. nominates Seyed Ali Madanizadeh as new economy minister

The nomination follows the March dismissal of former minister Abdolnasser Hemmati, who was impeached by the parliament. Rahmatollah Akrami, Iran’s treasurer-general, has since been acting as interim minister.

According to Goudarzi, the government’s nomination letter will be formally received in parliament during its upcoming session next Sunday. A specialized committee will then have one week to assess Madanizadeh’s qualifications and submit a report, after which a vote of confidence will be held.

Goudarzi also noted that the interim minister’s authority expires with the end of the legal three-month period, unless extended by the Leader.

Madanizadeh holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago and has previously served as Dean of the Economics Faculty at Sharif University, advisor to the vice president for economic affairs, and a board member of a humanities research foundation.