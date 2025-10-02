Iran govt. introduces stricter regulations on drone operation

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement on Tuesday that it had launched an online platform for registration of civilian drones.

It added that owners of all types of civilian drones, including those used for agriculture, filming, and surveying purposes, are required to register their devices on the platform and receive ID numbers to display them on the drones.

The statement noted operating any drones without an ID number would be illegal and would lead to judicial punishment for the owners.

The announcement comes after Iran suffered drone attacks by the Israeli regime during a 12-day war in June that left more than a thousand people dead in the country.

Iranian authorities announced at the time that attacks carried out by small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had targeted the homes of military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The new regulations also address concerns raised by Iranian security officials about drones flying over or near sensitive sites in the country.

Most of the privately-owned drones being operated in Iran are used for spraying pesticides in farms or for filming activities.

However, the commercial use of drones in Iran is expected to rise in the coming years as online retailers plan to increase their use for package delivery.