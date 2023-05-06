Iran government daily says Parliament should probe ‘political rent-seeking’ by lawmakers

Iran Daily, which is the official paper of the Iranian administration, said that the administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had investigated the matter — first publicized by a lawmaker — “even before” that lawmaker spoke about them and it had conveyed the findings to relevant authorities.

“Now it is the Majlis’ turn to make special efforts to clarify this rent[-seeking],” it said.

An Iranian lawmaker earlier claimed that the former Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade, Reza Fatemi-Amin, who was recently impeached at the Parliament and dismissed, had facilitated access by a number of lawmakers to luxury SUVs in order to get their favorable votes in the impeachment.

A special inspector appointed by President Raisi investigated the allegations but then claimed that, while the SUVs had been given to the lawmakers, the development had occurred before Raisi’s administration came into office.