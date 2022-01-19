Iran gets delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines from Spain

The Health Ministry said the batch, which consists of 2.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport on Wednesday morning.

Mohammad Hashemi, head of the ministry’s public relations office, said the delivery — worth $10 million — is mainly aimed at vaccinating the Afghan nationals in Iran.

Iran hosts up to four million Afghan refugees, with the number being on rise. So far, the Afghan nationals have received four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccination campaign is in full swing in Iran as the country is facing a new wave of infections with Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus.

The country has been administering both domestically-developed and imported shots to people.

Over 126 million doses of vaccine have so far been administered in the country with the number of boosters crossing the 13 million mark.