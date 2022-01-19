Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Iran gets delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines from Spain

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has taken delivery of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 donated by Spain to speed up its efforts toward increasing the protection of Afghan refugees against the infectious disease.

The Health Ministry said the batch, which consists of 2.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport on Wednesday morning.

Mohammad Hashemi, head of the ministry’s public relations office, said the delivery — worth $10 million — is mainly aimed at vaccinating the Afghan nationals in Iran.

Iran hosts up to four million Afghan refugees, with the number being on rise. So far, the Afghan nationals have received four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccination campaign is in full swing in Iran as the country is facing a new wave of infections with Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus.

The country has been administering both domestically-developed and imported shots to people. 

Over 126 million doses of vaccine have so far been administered in the country with the number of boosters crossing the 13 million mark.

