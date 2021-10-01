Iran general: Northwestern borders will not change

The Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari has warned that Iran will protect its northwestern borders and will not allow any change to them.

“All legal borders must be preserved, and the possible weakness of one country in protecting its borders does not justify another country, with foreign aid, changing the borders, and the Islamic Republic of Iran does not allow this,” the general stated.

Heidari warned about Israeli efforts to destabilize the border between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic.

“In this region, we have an uninvited element that disturbs security…which is the illegitimate Zionist regime, and since this regime has come to this area, our vigilance about this border has grown, we are fully monitoring their activities,” he noted.

Iran has repeatedly warned that the Israeli regime is plotting to undermine friendly relations between Tehran and Baku.

Heidari touched on Armenia’s occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that Iran has always stressed the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Republic and never approved the occupation.

The Army commander also said Iran is still concerned about terrorists that came from Syria to the area close to Iranian borders during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last year, and that their withdrawal has not yet been established.

The high-ranking general said Iran’s military drills in the northwestern part of the country and elsewhere are carried out after careful planning and are aimed at testing weapons, military equipment and assessing the combat readiness of the armed forces in defending the borders.

On Friday, the Army’s Ground Force launched military drills codenamed ‘Fatehan Kheibar’ in Iran’s northwest.

Heidari noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never been an aggressor over the last two centuries and has only defended itself.