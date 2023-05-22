Iran holds funeral for guards killed in terror attack near Pakistan border

The funeral was held in the city of Zahedan, the capital of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, on Monday and was attended by provincial deputy commander of police forces, commander of border guards, governor-general of the province, as well as people from all walks of life.

Speaking at the border guards’ funeral ceremony, Iran’s deputy police chief Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei warned the deceived people who are following in the enemies’ footsteps that they “will definitely get a decisive and firm response wherever it is necessary.”

On Saturday, five border guards were martyred in clashes with armed terrorists and anti-Islamic Revolution groups in Saravan County.

“Today, police forces are more resolved and you will hear the news of the revenge in the near future,” Rezae added.

The deputy police chief also emphasized that such incidents will not create divisions between Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan as the trio enjoy long-standing relations.

“Pakistan has given a message, saying that it will deal decisively with the perpetrators of the terrorist attack, and that it is the last message,” he said.

On Sunday, spokesman of Baluchistan Government in Pakistan, Farah Azeem Shah, condemned the terrorist attack in Saravan.

Azeem Shah stated, “The time has come for the governments and nations of Iran and Pakistan to send a strong message to these elements,” stressing that the purpose of such acts of terror was to harm the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.