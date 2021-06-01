Iran Fully Cooperating with IAEA to Help Vienna Talks Bear Fruit: Salehi

Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi has in a letter to Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi reaffirmed Iran’s full cooperation with the IAEA, according to Iran’s envoy to international organisations in Vienna.

“In this letter, it is mentioned that Iran has decided not to extend a joint technical agreement, but the country will continue to register and keep data for another month in order to help Iran-IAEA talks come to fruition,” said Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

The letter also underlines that Iran has, so far, cooperated with the IAEA by offering the necessary explanations and answers.

“We welcome the IAEA’s readiness to have active interaction with Iran aimed at settling a number of issues pertaining to the Safeguards Agreement without delay,” added Gharibabadi.

“We expect this mutual interaction will soon lead to practical results in this area,” he noted.