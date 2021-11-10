Iran frees oil tanker Sothys after unloading crude oil

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

The news site of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says Iran has released oil tanker Sothys on a court order after unloading its crude oil at the southern port of Bandar Abbas.

The tanker was confiscated last week by the IRGC naval force in the Sea of Oman after it was used by U.S. forces to carry seized Iranian crude.

Last Wednesday, IRGC forces used helicopters to board Sothys and led it towards Iranian territorial waters.

The American naval forces continued to pursue the tanker using several helicopters and a warship, but the presence of the IRGC Navy prevented them from reaching the vessel.

