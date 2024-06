The Iranian team lost the match against France in three straight sets, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20.

Iran had won its past two contests in the VNL but failed to overcome France at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Iranians secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Netherlands, in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Thursday.

A day earlier, the Iranian side played in the first match against the US and won the match 3-2.

It will face Germany next on Sunday.