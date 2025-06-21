Iran Football Federation chief calls for Israel’s expulsion from international competitions

His remarks came during a gathering of the Iranian sports community in front of the United Nations office in Tehran, where participants protested against the aggression and crimes committed by the occupying Israeli regime against Iran.

During the gathering, Taj expressed that the spontaneous request from the sports community was to condemn Israel’s recent actions and demand its exclusion from international sporting events.

“When the Israeli regime aggressively violates all rules, killing our military commanders, children, and athletes in their sleep while attacking residential areas, it motivates our people to come together, regardless of their opinions,” he stated, emphasizing that significant efforts are underway.

He added, “This victory ultimately belongs to our beloved country. The government, the people, and commanders are seriously pursuing necessary actions. We had the upcoming Asian Women’s Football Championship, and we requested the AFC to postpone the matches, which they approved.”