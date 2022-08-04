Iran releases first footage of nabbed Israel-linked Daesh terrorists

The images also showed weapons and hardware seized from the terrorists.

Iran’s intelligence ministry announced on Thursday, they have foiled their plot and captured them following a clash before they could carry out a bombing among people attending Muharram mourning ceremonies, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.

The report says Takfiri terrorists were behind the plot and they were linked to the Zionist regime’s spy agency, Mossad.

During the operation to capture them, two Iranian agents were injured.

The latest achievement by the Iranian intelligence comes days after it foiled a plot by a terror group linked to Mossad to blow up a highly sensitive site in Iran’s Isfahan Province.

That group’s members were also arrested.