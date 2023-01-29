Iran foils drone attack on defense ministry facility

“An abortive attack was carried out on one of the workshop facilities of the Ministry of Defense at around 23:30 Saturday, by mini-drones,” said the ministry.

It said one of the unmanned aerial vehicles was shot down by the air defense and two others were caught in air defense traps and blew up.

“Fortunately, this failed attack had no casualties and only inflicted minor damage to the ceiling of the workshop, which did not disrupt the equipment and operations at the facility,” the ministry explained.

It added the country will move full steam ahead with efforts to reinforce its power and national security, and such “blind moves” will not affect national progress.