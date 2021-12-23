Iran FM: We are ready for next round of talks with Saudis

Amir Abdollahian however said Tehran has yet to receive a persuasive response from Riyadh.

The foreign minister also thanked the Iraqi government for its efforts to normalize relations between Tehran and Riyadh. He was speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Tehran on Thursday.

Amir Abdollahian added that the Saudis have agreed to issue visas for three Iranian diplomats who will be stationed at the headquarters of the Islamic Cooperation Organization in Jeddah.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have held several rounds of negotiations in Baghdad to normalize their relations.

The Saudis moved first in cutting ties with Iran in early 2016 after Iranians protested the execution of Shia Saudi cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr by holding rallies outside the Saudi embassy in Tehran.