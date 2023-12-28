Iran FM raps U.S. support for Israel amid Gaza war

He highlighted America’s substantial backing of Israel in the past two and a half months.

Amirabdollahian said the US is actively encouraging the expansion of the conflict, adding that continuous US messages were relayed to Iran, signaling a desire to avoid broadening the war while advising regional proxy groups against actions targeting the US.

He asserted that Iran responded firmly at each stage, saying the US has adopted a hypocritical stance regarding its intentions for war expansion.

Amirabdollahian questioned the excessive provision of weaponry and resources by US bases to a besieged area like Gaza, insinuating contradictory actions to their stated goals.

Amirabdollahian highlighted the diminishing power of American hegemony to enforce its decisions globally.