Thursday, December 28, 2023
Iran FM raps U.S. support for Israel amid Gaza war

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, strongly criticized the United States' support for the Zionist regime during a Thursday address on the ongoing situation in Gaza.

He highlighted America’s substantial backing of Israel in the past two and a half months.

Amirabdollahian said the US is actively encouraging the expansion of the conflict, adding that continuous US messages were relayed to Iran, signaling a desire to avoid broadening the war while advising regional proxy groups against actions targeting the US.

He asserted that Iran responded firmly at each stage, saying the US has adopted a hypocritical stance regarding its intentions for war expansion.

Amirabdollahian questioned the excessive provision of weaponry and resources by US bases to a besieged area like Gaza, insinuating contradictory actions to their stated goals.

Amirabdollahian highlighted the diminishing power of American hegemony to enforce its decisions globally.

