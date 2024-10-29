Iran’s FM: UNSC should sanction Israel over Gaza, Lebanon onslaught

In remarks at a meeting with the ambassadors of foreign countries in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi warned that the continuation of the Zionist regime’s genocidal crimes in the besieged enclave, its recurrent acts of aggression against Lebanon and Syria, and its military acts of adventurism in other regions threaten international peace and security.

“Accordingly, the (UN) Security Council is obligated to act against the (Israeli) regime’s insistence on the continuation of war and bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon and impose severe sanctions against that regime in compliance with Chapter 7 of the UN Charter,” he added.

The diplomat also denounced the US’ support for the Zionist regime at the UN Security Council as the main obstacle to action against the Israeli violation of international law.

The Iranian foreign minister stated all countries are expected to play an effective and constructive role in protecting regional security in the face of the Israeli regime’s adventurism, military wickedness, and terrorism.

Iran believes that the region will not experience calm as long as the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon remains in place, he continued.

Araghchi also put forward Iran’s logical, practical, fair and inclusive initiative for peace, which he said necessitates recognizing the Palestinian nation’s inherent right to self-determination.