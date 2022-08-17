Iranian FM: Tehran must make sure its red lines are respected under any nuclear deal

Amirabdollahian said Iran gave its message to the other parties including the US through the EU envoy.

He stressed that Iran must make sure that its red lines will be respected and that it will enjoy full economic benefit from the prospective deal.

The Iranian foreign minister added, “Should we reach this point, then other issues will be discussed”.

Earlier, Amirabdollahian and Iran’s chief negotiator at the Vienna talks Ali Bagheri briefed Iranian MPs on the process of the negotiations behind closed doors.

An MP said that the briefing showed the foreign minister and the top negotiator had held “strong and logical” negotiations with the other parties.

Vali Esmaeili added, “The ball is now in the US and western governments’ court, and they should decide to properly respond to Iran’s proposed package.”

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council، Ali Shamkhani, was also present at the closed-door meeting at the parliament.