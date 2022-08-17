Wednesday, August 17, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Iranian FM: Tehran must make sure its red lines are respected under any nuclear deal

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran FM Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says the Islamic Republic is looking forward to receiving a response from the United States to Tehran’s demands regarding the European Union's proposed draft in the Iran nuclear deal.

Amirabdollahian said Iran gave its message to the other parties including the US through the EU envoy.

He stressed that Iran must make sure that its red lines will be respected and that it will enjoy full economic benefit from the prospective deal.

The Iranian foreign minister added, “Should we reach this point, then other issues will be discussed”.

Earlier, Amirabdollahian and Iran’s chief negotiator at the Vienna talks Ali Bagheri briefed Iranian MPs on the process of the negotiations behind closed doors.

An MP said that the briefing showed the foreign minister and the top negotiator had held “strong and logical” negotiations with the other parties.

Vali Esmaeili added, “The ball is now in the US and western governments’ court, and they should decide to properly respond to Iran’s proposed package.”

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council، Ali Shamkhani, was also present at the closed-door meeting at the parliament.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks