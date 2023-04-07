Iran FM calls for OIC emergency meeting following Israel raid on al-Aqsa Mosque

Amirabdollahian in a phone talk on Thursday night with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussain Ibrahim Taha exchanged views with him on the Israeli regime’s illegal intruding into Al Aqsa Mosque, and asked for the convening of an OIC emergency meeting to tackle the matter.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the emergency meeting had better be at the foreign ministers’ level, announcing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any kind of needed cooperation in successful convening of that emergency meeting.

Amirabdollahian, meanwhile, referred to President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent phone talk with his Indonesian counterpart on the same matter, informed the OIC secretary general about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s other planned programs in that respect.

The OIC Secretary General, for his part, condemned the recent Zionist invasion into one of the holiest Islamic sites, the Al Aqsa Mosque, and informed Amirabdollahian that the OIC Executive Affairs Committee will convene this coming Sunday to review Israel’s recent insulting move in that holy mosque.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces raided the holy site for the second time in a row and tried to evacuate Palestinian worshipers by firing stun grenades and rubber bullets. Worshipers threw objects at the Israeli troops in response.

The UN, Iran and several other countries and bodies have expressed shock and concern about Israeli forces’ incursions into the mosque.