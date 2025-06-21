Iran FM lauds armed forces, national unity amid Israeli aggression

Araghchi made the remarks during a media interview in Istanbul while participating in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

He acknowledged the current challenging situation but expressed confidence that Iran remains in good condition.

He pointed out that Iran’s current actions are in accordance with its legitimate right to defend itself against aggression and unjust attacks, particularly those perpetrated by the Israeli regime.

In a conversation with the Associated Press, Araghchi warned that active US involvement in a potential conflict with Israel against Iran would be “very, very dangerous” and described possible US military intervention as “very unfortunate.”

Arriving in Istanbul earlier on Saturday to attend the OIC meeting, Araghchi highlighted the significance of a special session requested by Iran to discuss recent developments and Israeli aggression.

He expressed hope that the upcoming communiqué would strongly condemn these actions and reflect international support for Iran’s position.