Iran FM says Israel fully responsible for consequences of Gaza escalation

Amirabdollahian made the comment in a letter addressed to foreign ministers of Islamic countries, the UN secretary general, the Islamic Cooperation Organization’s secretary general as well as the chairmen of the Non-Aligned Movement and the African Union.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed his deep concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

He condemned the Zionist regime’s aggression and crimes against the Palestinian people, which he said are taking place in the wake of silence and inaction by international organizations.

Amirabdollahian noted that the apartheid, occupying and aggressive Zionist regime is totally responsible for the repercussions of the ongoing escalation in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

He added that it is the natural right of the Palestinian people to confront the occupying force and defend their land.

The minister also stressed the need for immediate action by the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to denounce the Zionist regime and help stop its crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli regime began attacks against the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday, killing tens of Palestinians and injuring dozens more so far. Women and children are among the victims.