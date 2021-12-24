Iran FM: IRGC drills message of friendship to neighbors

Amir Abdollahian however noted that the Iranian armed forces serve as a solid fort and a shield against the threats of enemies of the nation.

He said the drills are also a manifestation of Iran’s ironclad determination to defend itself and respond to the enemies.

The Great Prophet 17 drills involving Iran’s missile and drone might kicked off on Monday and ended on Friday. The drills covered the coastlines of the southern Iranian provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr, and Khuzestan.

The drills came hot on the heels of the Zionist regime’s threats of military action against Iran.

General Mohammad Bagheri chairman of Iran’s Chief of Staff has said the military drills was a response to the recent threats by the Zionist regime.