Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has separately met the ambassadors of Ghana and Senegal in Tehran.

In the Tuesday meeting with Eric Owusu-Boateng, the new Ghanaian ambassador to Tehran, Zarif received a copy of the African envoy’s credentials at the beginning of his mission in the Iranian capital.

Senegal’s outgoing ambassador to Tehran Amadou Sow also bid farewell to Foreign Minister Zarif at the end of his diplomatic mission in Tehran.