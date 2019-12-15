Iran FM Holds High-Level Meets in Doha

Zarif arrived in the Qatari capital on Saturday in order to attend the Doha Forum 2019, where a number of high-ranking officials from across the world have convened for the annual meeting.

The Iranian top diplomat on Sunday met with Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2019.

In the meeting, Zarif congratulated the Qatari government on successful organization of the Doha Forum, and expressed pleasure with attending the meeting for the second time.

The two sides also discussed bilateral cooperation in different fields of mutual interest and regional issues.

Earlier on Saturday, Zarif held talks with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral ties, mutual cooperation, and regional issues.

Iran’s foreign minister had earlier met his Polish counterpart and conferred with him on the latest issues of mutual interest in bilateral and regional fields as well as other pressing topics.

His first meeting in Doha was with Iraqi National Security Adviser Falih Alfayyadh, during which the two sides exchanged views on the latest internal developments of Iraq.

Doha Forum is a global platform for dialogue, bringing together leaders in policy to build innovative and action driven networks.

Established in 2000, the Doha Forum is a platform for global dialogue on critical challenges facing our world. The Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas, discourse, policy making, and action oriented recommendations.

Doha Forum 2019 will bring together this year a distinguished group of leaders, thinkers, and policy makers to reimagine a global governance that addresses our collective needs and priorities.