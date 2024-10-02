Iran FM Araghchi says no coordination made with US prior to missile attack on Israel

In a televised interview on Wednesday, Araghchi however clarified that Iran had issued a stern warning to the US through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran the previous night.

He noted, “Message exchanges do not equate to coordination. No messages were exchanged before the attack, but it was logical to issue warnings to all parties, including the U.S., after the attack.”

The warning emphasized that the U.S. should refrain from interference, or face a severe response from Iran.

Araghchi stated, “Any new actions by the Zionist regime or its supporters would be met with a stronger response from the Islamic Republic of Iran. The warning was communicated through official statements and phone conversations with all relevant parties.”

The foreign minister stated that Iran’s defensive move on Tuesday was in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, asserting Iran’s right to self-defense.

He underlined, “The operations were completed, and Iran had no intention of continuing unless provoked by the opposing parties.”