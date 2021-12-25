Saturday, December 25, 2021
Iran FM congratulates Christians on Nativity

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Foreign Minister has, in a message, congratulated all Christians around the world, particularly those living in Iran, on the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ and Christmas.

The full text of the message follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

The Angels said, “O Mary, God gives you good tidings of a word from Him. His name is the Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, well-esteemed in this world and the next, and one of the nearest.” (Verse 45 of Ale-Imran Sura, the Holy Koran)

I congratulate [all Christians], especially my decent and patriotic fellow countrymen, on the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ, a prophet of peace and reconciliation, and the flagbearer of kindness and altruism, and on Christmas, which is a period of festivity for Christians all around the world, especially my decent and patriotic Christian fellow countrymen.

Under the current tough circumstances emanating from the coronavirus pandemic, all mankind is, more than ever, in need of friendship and the realization of spiritual messages of divine prophets.

We hope for peaceful coexistence among followers of divine faiths, and the elimination of tyranny, oppression and injustice.

I wish all people around the world, particularly followers of Christianity, a year full of health, happiness and prosperity.
Hossein Amir Abdollahian

