Sunday, September 10, 2023
Iran FM condoles with Morocco over deadly quake

By IFP Editorial Staff
Morocco Earthquake

The Iranian foreign minister has extended his sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Morocco over the recent quake that has left hundreds of people dead and many others injured in the country.

In a message on X social media, Hossen Amirabdollahian said, “In these troubled times, our thoughts are with the quake-hit people of Morocco and we pray to God for mercy on the victims and wish recovery and health for the injured.”

The top Iranian diplomat added, “I would like to condole with the people and government of Morocco, particularly my counterpart Mr. Nasser Bourita.”

Amirabdollahian also voiced Iran’s Red Crescent’s readiness to provide relief to the quake-hit areas.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Morocco’s remote High Atlas mountain region on Friday night, killing at least 2,012 people and causing widespread damage.

Authorities have declared three days of national mourning in the north African country. Officials say more than 2,000 people are injured in the catastrophe.

