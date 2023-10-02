Iran FM congratulates China national day

In a message on X social media, Hossein Amirabdollahian addressed Wang Yi to extend his felicitation on the occasion.

“On the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, I congratulate the nation, the government and the foreign minister of China, Wang Yi,” reads the message.

The top Iranian diplomat added, “The successful cooperation between China and Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS international alliances, regional interactions and the promotion of bilateral ties have shown the significance of reciprocal capacities.”

The Iranian foreign minister also wished prosperity for the Chinese nation and government.

China marks its national day officially known as National Day of the People’s Republic of China on October 1 each year.