Monday, October 2, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iran FM congratulates China national day

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian

The Iranian foreign minister has congratulated National Day of the People's Republic of China to his Chinese counterpart, the Chinese government and nation.

In a message on X social media, Hossein Amirabdollahian addressed Wang Yi to extend his felicitation on the occasion.

“On the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, I congratulate the nation, the government and the foreign minister of China, Wang Yi,” reads the message.

The top Iranian diplomat added, “The successful cooperation between China and Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS international alliances, regional interactions and the promotion of bilateral ties have shown the significance of reciprocal capacities.”

The Iranian foreign minister also wished prosperity for the Chinese nation and government.
China marks its national day officially known as National Day of the People’s Republic of China on October 1 each year.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks