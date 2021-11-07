Iran FM attempt on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s life against Iraq security

The Iranian foreign minister says the Sunday morning attempt on the life of the Iraqi prime minister goes against the tranquility and security of Iraq.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remark in a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart.

Following the attempt on the life of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Husain.

During the phone call, Amir Abdollahian sent the greetings of the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraqi Premier Mustafa al-Kadhimi and asked about his health and expressed delight that he is unhurt.

The Iranian foreign minister also said such incidents, which go against the stability and security of Iraq, as a friendly country, are carried out by ill-wishers of the country in a bid to undermine its tranquility.

During the talks, the Iraqi foreign minister also thanked the Iranian president and foreign minister for their concern and briefed his Iranian counterpart on the latest developments on the incident, and thanked the Iranian president on behalf of the Iraqi prime minister.

Fuad Husain reiterated that no one was hurt in the attack and that relevant Iraqi authorities are investigating the related developments.