Iran Expresses Regret over Kazakhstan Plane Crash

In a statement on Friday, Mousavi offered condolences to the Kazakh nation and government over the tragic incident, sympathized with the survivors, and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 15 people died after the plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew members crashed shortly after takeoff near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday morning.

Almaty aviation authorities said the plane “lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence,” before colliding with a two-story building at approximately 7:22 a.m., local time.

Flight Z2100, a Fokker 100 aircraft operated by Kazakhstan-based carrier Bek Air, was scheduled to fly from Almaty, the country’s largest city, to the capital Nur-Sultan.

Kazakh state media, citing the Almaty public healthcare department, said at least 15 people had been killed in the crash, and 50 people, including at least six children, had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment with various degrees of injuries.

The flight was carrying 93 passengers and 5 crew, according to preliminary data, the airport authority said, correcting an earlier statement that said 95 passengers and 5 crew were on board.