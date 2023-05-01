Iran calls for further expansion of trade in national currencies with India

During the meeting, Shamkhani and Doval discussed economic, political, and security issues concerning Iran and India as well as the most important regional and international developments.

Shamkhani said using national currencies in bilateral trade between Iran with India would help the two countries reach their joint economic objectives.

Stating that improved Iran-India ties are not against any other country and are not affected by the will of third parties, he stressed that global and regional developments had created very good conditions to strengthen interactions between the two countries in the field of energy, transportation and transit, technology, and banking.

Welcoming the role played by India in regional and international developments, Shamkhani highlighted that Iran considers the active participation of New Delhi in political, economic, and security initiatives with the participation of the countries of Central Asia and the Persian Gulf region as necessary and helpful.

Doval, for his part, said that the deep influence of Iranian culture in the daily life of the Indians is a sign of deep ties between the two nations.

He added that the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalize their diplomatic ties would have profound regional effects on changing relations in the international system.

Emphasizing the need for cooperation between Iran and India to boost stability in Afghanistan, the Indian official said the two countries should work together to eradicate Takfiri terrorism in the country.

He added that New Delhi considers Chabahar port, in southeastern Iran, as a gateway for increased cooperation between Iran and India.