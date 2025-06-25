Iran executes three Mossad spies

The death sentences for these three agents of the Zionist regime—who had smuggled assassination equipment into Iran—were carried out on Wednesday morning in Urmia Prison.

Idris Ali, Azad Shojaei, and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul were arrested and tried on charges of “waging war against God” (moharebeh) and “spreading corruption on earth” (efsad fel-arz) through collaboration with hostile foreign governments in favor of the Zionist regime.

The executions were carried out after a full criminal trial process and confirmation of the verdicts by Iran’s Supreme Court.

According to the case documents, the individuals had established contact with a key Mossad operative in one of Iran’s neighboring countries and smuggled in equipment intended for the assassination of individuals.

They reportedly brought the equipment into the country disguised as shipments of alcoholic beverages, which ultimately led to the assassination of a prominent figure.