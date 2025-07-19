Tasnim: Iran reviewing European request to resume nuclear talks

This development follows recent Western media reports suggesting that talks between Iran and the E3 – France, Germany, and the UK – could resume next week.

Citing informed sources, Tasnim’s correspondent confirmed that the proposal from the European trio is under consideration by Iranian officials.

The report notes that no final decision has yet been made regarding the timing or location of the potential negotiations, which are expected to be held at the deputy foreign ministerial level.

Earlier, the news outlet Axios claimed that the talks are scheduled to take place next week in a European location, although no official confirmation has been provided by either side.

If confirmed, the renewed diplomatic engagement would mark the latest attempt to revive dialogue amid ongoing tensions, especially after Israel and the US bombed Iran while talks were still ongoing.