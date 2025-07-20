Iran, EU3 agree to resume nuclear negotiations: Tasnim

The informed source told Tasnim that Tehran and the European troika have come to an agreement in principle on the resumption of the talks about Iran’s nuclear program, but the timing and location of the negotiations are under debate.

The decision as to which country will be hosting the upcoming talks has not been finalized yet, the source said.

Tasnim had obtained information earlier that Iran was considering a request from the EU3 about the resumption of talks on the nuclear issue and the removal of sanctions.

Reports suggest that the next round of talks will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Iran, the UK, France and Germany.